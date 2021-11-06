Shield Protocol Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $99,037.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00006956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.91 or 0.07285195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.46 or 1.00264371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

