Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their in-line rating on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMED. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

