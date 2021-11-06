Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.20. The firm has a market cap of £128.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. Shanta Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

