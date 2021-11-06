Sentivate Price Hits $0.0084 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and $223,409.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00252919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00096865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

