Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 209,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,172. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.