Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a market cap of $769.48 million, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

