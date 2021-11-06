Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMLR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an average rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a d- rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $769.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 60.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

