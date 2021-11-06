SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,327.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,327 ($17.34) and last traded at GBX 1,324 ($17.30), with a volume of 266107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

SGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.28.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.