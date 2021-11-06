SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,327.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,327 ($17.34) and last traded at GBX 1,324 ($17.30), with a volume of 266107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.98).
SGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.28.
About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.