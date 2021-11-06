Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$7.75 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.39.

SECYF stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

