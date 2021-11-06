SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPNE. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. SeaSpine has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.12.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

