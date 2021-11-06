Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

