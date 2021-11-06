Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagen reported wider-than-expected loss in Q3 while revenues beat estimates. Its lymphoma drug, Adcetris, has been performing well since its launch and contributes the majority of Seagen’s revenues. Collaboration with Japan’s Takeda for global commercialization of Adcetris is generating royalties. Seagen’s pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak were recently approved for three different cancer indications. This should reduce the company’s heavy dependence on Adcetris in the future and generate a new revenue stream as well. However, high reliance on Adcetris for growth remains a woe. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt sales significantly. Stiff competition in the target market is another concern for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.73.

Seagen stock opened at $190.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.80. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,675 shares of company stock worth $33,298,639 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after buying an additional 279,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

