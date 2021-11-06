Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

SCU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,688. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCU. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

