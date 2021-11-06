Scotiabank Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$56.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STLJF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of STLJF opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

