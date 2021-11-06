Scotiabank Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWEL. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.53.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$38.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35.42.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.