Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,431,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $13,160,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCRN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

DCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

