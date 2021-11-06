Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,431,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $13,160,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DCRN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
