Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 65,708 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,793,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,268,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.09%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.