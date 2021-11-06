Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $61,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after buying an additional 566,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 293.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 503,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 61.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 275,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 438,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 274,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In other news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.