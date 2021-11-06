Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 131.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

HBI stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

