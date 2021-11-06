Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,126 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $139.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

