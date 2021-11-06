Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,200 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $122.19 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

