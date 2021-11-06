Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

