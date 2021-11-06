Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Up 15.2% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were up 15.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 22,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,132,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

