Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €51.50 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.01 ($108.25).

ETR HFG opened at €83.74 ($98.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. HelloFresh has a one year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a one year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

