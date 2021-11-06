Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$11.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.

SSL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

TSE SSL opened at C$8.41 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 44.50.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.