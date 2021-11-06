Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Sally Beauty worth $35,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

