Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 82.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000.

NYSE SBH traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. 1,605,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,459. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

