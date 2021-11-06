Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 40,181 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.