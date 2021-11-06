SafeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,748.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001843 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.03 million and approximately $45,748.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,688.73 or 0.99974199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00058343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.00563838 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.00310816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00173274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001971 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

