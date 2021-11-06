Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 6,587,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,428. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

