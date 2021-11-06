RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $60,200.38 or 0.99522990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $154.11 million and $178,881.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001700 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

