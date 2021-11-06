RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 786,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 122,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 10.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

