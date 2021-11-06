Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 8,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

