Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,255 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

