Royal Bank of Canada Raises Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,550.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,271.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,312.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,232.08. Markel has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Markel will post 57.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 323.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $45,178,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

