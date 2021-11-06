Royal Bank of Canada Raises Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,550.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,271.00.
Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,312.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,232.08. Markel has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.
In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 323.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $45,178,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
