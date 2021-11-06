Royal Bank of Canada Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $23.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MRO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 17,876,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,767,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -284.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

