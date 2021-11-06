Royal Bank of Canada Raises Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

