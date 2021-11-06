Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $295.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $312.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.76.

NYSE:SQ traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,211,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Square by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,119,000 after purchasing an additional 216,023 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

