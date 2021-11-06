Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.56% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $29,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.