Royal Bank of Canada Increases NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target to $33.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NTCT stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. 914,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

