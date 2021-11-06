Royal Bank of Canada Has $29.17 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $29,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

