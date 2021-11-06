Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.43 Million Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.92% of FirstCash worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 817.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 126.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

