Royal Bank of Canada Buys 323 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $11,233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

