Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €520.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €631.89 ($743.40).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA stock opened at €883.00 ($1,038.82) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of €859.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €818.90.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.