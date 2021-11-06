Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 124,124 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $25,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.