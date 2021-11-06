Rosenblatt Securities Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 3,431,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,138. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

