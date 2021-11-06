Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $95.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $84.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,487,180. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $2,893,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

