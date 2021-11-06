Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.89 and a 200 day moving average of $357.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1-year low of $207.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

