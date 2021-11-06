Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ENVX stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
