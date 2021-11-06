Rockwell Automation, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.97 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.97 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $339.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $231.74 and a 52-week high of $345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

